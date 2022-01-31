Burlap & Silk to open Tuesday on the square

Tuesday morning, February 1, the doors of Burlap & Silk, the newest business venture around the square in Troy, will open its door with an invitation to “come see what’s inside.”

Burlap & Silk will open at 10 a.m. and those who come will be amazed and, perhaps, astounded, at what Sherry DeBray and Rena Vaught, friends and shop owners, have in “store” for Pike County and far beyond.

Burlap & Silk is more than a “shop.” Much more. It’s “shops.” To date, as many as 20 vendors have spaces in the building that was once Brantley Brothers Mercantile.

“Our idea was for Burlap and Silk to be like a little village of shops,” DeBray said. “Rena and I wanted a shop where people could ramble and explore, find something different and exciting at every turn.”

Vaught added with a smile, “and something for 50 cents to 1,500 dollars.”

And, that’s just what Burlap & Silk offers shoppers and browsers and even plunderers.

Burlap & Silk has almost anything and some of everything

“From farmhouse to French Provincial,” DeBray said. “Art galleries and working artists, old things and new products, wood furniture, antiques and oldtiques, clothes including plus-sizes for women, lamps glassware, just too much to name.”

And, there’s a special room for showers, birthday parties, any small gatherings including a place for girl-talk.

Burlap & Silk is a shopping place, a gathering place, an event place and a destination.

DeBray and Vaught said their idea, their hope, is that Burlap & Silk will be a community place and also a destination place for those from nearby towns and cities.

“We look forward to being a part of Troy’s downtown business community and to the many opportunities that we will have to be a part of the community,” the owners said.

Burlap & Silk will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.