Shehane to lead business academy

After what may be the shortest retirement in the bank’s history, Dixie Shehane has been tapped to work with the Business and Finance Academy and lead the day-to-day operations of the Bulldog Academy at Pike County High School.

The Pike County Schools’ Academy of Business & Finance was established in 2001 and in addition to core academic courses, students take industry-specific classes related to business and banking themes and participate in work-based learning activities to put their lessons into action.

Some of these classes include personal finance, banking and credit, financial planning, global finance securities, insurance, accounting, and economics. As part of their curriculum, the students also participate in the Bulldog Academy, sponsored by Troy Bank & Trust, where they receive financial literacy education and hands-on training in banking fundamentals, including basic teller-related transactions.

Upon graduation, they leave with an Associate in Applied Science Degree from Enterprise State Community College in addition to their high school diploma. The Bulldog Academy holds a unique distinction in that it was the first student-operated, on-campus financial literacy program in the State of Alabama.

“We’re excited to have Ms. Shehane join the Pike County Schools family in this capacity,” said Dr. Mark Bazzell, Superintendent of Pike County Schools. “This is an exceptional program for us and an exceptional opportunity for the students in our system. We have always enjoyed and appreciated our close partnership with Troy Bank & Trust, and this relationship will only strengthen that,” Bazzell said.

Jeff Kervin, president & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust stated, “We are so happy that Dixie has decided to stay on and continue working with us in this capacity. The PCHS Business & Finance Academy students will have the benefit of Dixie’s over 41 years of banking experience from which to learn.”