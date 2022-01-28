Republican Women elect officers

Published 7:35 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Huck Treadwell

The Pike County Republican Women’s Club inducted it officers for 2022 at its Wednesday meeting.

The club elected Shirley Reddoch as president, Sarah McKenzie as first-vice president, Rachel Lee as second vice-president, Ginny Hamm as secretary, Vickie Sipper as treasurer and Lynn Sutton as the Red Elephant coordinator.

At the meeting, Mike Durant, a candidate for U.S. Senate spoke to the club. Durant is just one of a large field of GOP candidates seeking the seat of U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Shelby is retiring at the end of his current term after six terms in the U.S. Senate and four terns in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other qualified Republican candidates for Senate are Lille Boddie, Katie Britt, Mo Brooks, Karla M. Dupriest and Jake Schafer.

