Buy a heart and help save a heart

The Piggly Wiggly stores in Troy are selling Red Hearts to customers in support of the Pike County’ Heart Walk hosted annually by the Pike County Heart Association.

The hearts will be available through the first two weeks in February for a donation of one dollar each. All donations will support the American Heart Association’s efforts to reduce the number of deaths caused by heart disease and strokes.

Jimmy Phillips, Pike County Heart Board member, said the Red Hearts will be displayed in both Piggly Wiggly stores on Highway 231 and North Three Notch Street in Troy.

‘“Steve and Jennifer Garrett, Piggly Wiggly owners, have been very supportive of the Pike County Heart Association and the American Heart Association for years and have sponsored the Red Heart campaign for eight years,” Phillips said. “Both Steve and Jennifer have relatives with heart and stroke problems. They understand how devastating heart disease and strokes can be. The Pike County Heart Board is very appreciative of their support each year..”

Phillips said the Red Hearts will be displayed at the Piggly Wiggly stores to let others know that Pike County and its people support the American Heart Association’s efforts to reduce the number of deaths caused by heart disease and stroke.

Phillips said that, in the United States, coronary heart disease, which includes heart attacks, causes one out of every seven deaths.

“But many of those deaths can be prevented by acting fast,” Phillips said. “Each year, about 635,000 people in the United States have a new heart attack and about 300,000 have a repeat attack. Some heart attacks are sudden and intense. But most start slowly with mild pain and discomfort.”

The warning signs of a heart attack include, chest discomfort that lasts more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back; discomfort in other areas of the upper body in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach, shortness of breath and other signs including breaking out in a cold sweat nausea or lightheadedness.

“Even if you are not sure it’s a heart attack, immediately call 911 or your local emergency services,” Phillips said. “The Pike County Heart Association joins the American Heart Association as it works diligently to reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes. Purchasing a Red Heart at the Piggly Wiggly stores here in Troy is one way to support their efforts.”