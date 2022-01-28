Brundidge to seek ADEM grant funding

The Brundidge City Council meet in a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a potential application to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for water needs around the city.

Linda Faust, city clerk, provided a list of priorities prepared by city engineer, Max Mobley, of Poly Inc.

Faust said the special meeting was called because the application must be submitted by February 1, 2022 and the Brundidge City Council will not meet until 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 1.

Faust said some of the potential projects for the grant application include improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Facility, sewer system pumping stations, sewer main replacements and water main replacements.

“The city needed to move forward with the application to ensure the infrastructure of the city is in good shape for future economic opportunities,” Faust said.

The council unanimously approved for the mayor to move forward signing the necessary documents to make application to ADEM for these projects.