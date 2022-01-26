‘Tupper’ to host Imagi-Con Feb. 26

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host its first in-person Imagi-Con convention in February. The library staff had planned and looked forward to hosting its tip-off Imagi-Con in 2021, however, COVI-19 made it necessary for the Imagi-Con to be held virtually.

However, “Tupper’s staff is moving forward with Imagi-Con 2022 on Saturday, February 26 with a full day of activities planned. A highlight of the “Con” will be a high-energy dance party, on Saturday night with DJ Art Draco Michael Smith as its celebrity DJ.

Smith said he was incredibly flattered when Imagi-Con invited him to be a part of their convention.

“My goal is to enrich the lives of those around me,” Smith said. “I enjoy creating art of all kinds. I even create tutorial videos for engineers. I especially enjoy DJing at High Energy Dance Parties.”

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s Dance Party will be an audio and visual experience to keep everyone on the dance floor, Smith said.

“To help take the experience to the next level, I contacted my longtime friend, Craig Isley, from See Eye Multimedia,” Smith said. “Craig has a wealth of experience in creating entertaining content, stage management, producing and directing live shows. If you like dancing to high energy Electronic Dance Music (EDM) while watching stunning visuals, you’ll want to be at Coast and Creek in downtown Brundidge from 6 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.