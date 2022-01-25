William Stanley Childs, age 72, a resident of the Needmore community, died Monday, January 24, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11 am at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

Stanley was born on October 14, 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida to William Ralph and Esther Louise Ponder Childs. He worked for Bell South in Montgomery for 27 years before retiring. Throughout his life, Stanley enjoyed working on projects around the house, whether they included wood-working, mechanical repairs, or building structures in their house. His family knew him as a kind-hearted and jolly person. A debilitating stroke made his last few years difficult for the Stanley we knew and loved.

He is preceded in death by his father: William Ralph Childs; mother: Louise Ponder Childs; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his wife: Vanessa Beck Childs; son: William Robert “Bobby” Childs (Tammy); two grandchildren: Lela Childs, Layton Childs; cousins: Ronnie Morgan, and Gayle Jordan.

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.