Patriots return from lengthy break with a win over Fort Dale

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots finally returned to action on Thursday night when they traveled to Greenville to take on Fort Dale Academy.

It had been nearly a week in between games for the Patriots, but they showed little rust in a 62-34 win over the Eagles.

After scoring 20 first quarter points, the Patriots had their most productive quarter in the second when they totaled 27 points. Austin Cross finished the quarter with 10 points on his way to a team-leading 17 points at the end of the night.

Cross was one of two players to finish in double figures and one of 10 players to score. Drew Nelson finished with 15 points, Ian Foster had eight, Kase Chirico added seven, Tre Holmes had five, Mark Hobdy, Peyton Jacobs and Gavin Williams each had three points. Darryl Lee and Mario Davenport had two points.

The Patriots are scheduled to be back in action on Monday when they host Valiant Cross.