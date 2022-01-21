LaQuita Darlene Mauldin

Published 11:16 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By Submitted Article

LaQuita Darlene Mauldin, age 59, a resident of Ramer, AL, died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her residence. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Dillard Funeral Home.

She is survived by her mother: Deloris Mauldin; 2 sisters and brothers in law: Deanna and Wilson Roten and Sheila and Jessie Stewart; 3 nieces, Jennifer Brimer, Kailin Stewart and Abrielle Neal, 6 nephews: Josh Neal, Andrew Been, Justin Brimer, Ayden Neal, David Stewart, Zachary Stewart; and a host of other family.

