Grace Jinene Sanders Drinkard, age 91, of the Palmyra community, died Wednesday, January 20, 2022 peacefully at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Drinkard will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Ken Baggett, Rev. Buddy Hood, and Rev. Jeremy Bunell officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robb Finlay, David Finlay, Josh Finlay, John Baggett, Jason Holloway, Jimmy Albrecht, Luke Finlay, and J.C. Baggett. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Finlay, Ben Finlay, Troy Baggett, Nate Holloway, and Peter Albrecht.

Jinene was the 6th of 20 children of Gilbert Sanders. She learned to work at a very young age and always stayed very busy and productive in her life. She had to learn to sew, early on, to keep all her brothers and sisters in clothes. She made many of her sisters wedding dresses, all of her girls clothes, and many for her granddaughters. Most of her life was spent working on the farm, whether it be the one she grew up on or the one belonging to her and her husband, Hugh. One of her greatest joys was seeing the children that rode her school bus after they were grown. She spent each Christmas season as an employee for Rosenburg’s in Troy as their gift wrapper. Best of all, Jinene was a Christian. She loved her Lord, and it didn’t require long for someone to witness it. As a lifelong member of Goshen Baptist Church, she loved working with the youth in her younger years, and the adult women and WMU in her later years.

Mrs. Drinkard is survived by her daughters: Lois Finlay (Bill) of Palmyra, Rebecca Baggett (Kenneth) of Palmyra, Sandra McLendon (Burt) of Troy; 6 grandchildren: Robb Finlay (Chelsea) of Palmyra, David Finlay (Ashley) of Spanish Fort, Josh Finlay (Joy) of Montgomery, John Baggett (Alyson) of Montevallo, Courtney Holloway (Jason) of Enterprise, Kristen Albrect (Jimmy) of Wetumpka; 15 great grandchildren and one on the way; brothers: Oscar Sanders (Patsy), Ned Sanders (Nancy), Ted Sanders; sisters: Aline Garrett (Chester), Bessie Grissette (James), Sara Taylor (Larry), Betty Ann Phillips (Ceph), Elaine Wells (Butch); sisters-in-law: Mary Alyce Sanders, Louise Sanders, Carrie Sanders; her husband’s brothers: Robert Drinkard, Boyd Drinkard (Pat), Donnie Drinkard (Pat), her husband’s sister: Ammonette Kyzar (Raymond); and numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband: John Hugh Drinkard; parents: Gilbert Sanders, Ivery Lois Sanders, Lillian Sanders; brothers: J.R. Sanders, Perry Sanders (Molly), Tramel Sanders, James Sanders, Will Sanders, Walter Sanders, Herman Sanders (Elenda), Isaac Sanders; sisters: Mary Folmar (William), Frances Tidwell (Cephas); and Irene Sanders.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to her caring and loving caregivers: Dot Green and Mary Henderson. They would also like to thank Encompass Hospice for their professional and caring staff.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hopewell Cemetery Fund c/o Troy Bank and Trust Department: P.O. Box 960, Troy, AL 36081; or Goshen Baptist Church: P.O. Box 128, Goshen, AL 36035.

