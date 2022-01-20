Salvation Army trade red kettles for black

It’s that time of year when the Pike County Salvation Army puts its Red Kettles to the side and focuses on iron cooking kettles.

From those two kettle campaigns, come a large part of the Salvation Army’s funding for programs that support friends and neighbors in need in Pike County.

Donna Kidd, Salvation Army director, said the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign was very successful due to the generous spirit that always prevails in Pike County.

“Through good times and difficult times, people in the Pike County area have always been supportive of our Red Kettle Campaign,” Kidd said. “And, their generous spirt made this year’s Red Kettle campaign very successful with at total giving of $52,288.76. We cannot say ‘thank you’ enough to those who gave, our dedicated bell ringers and those who supported the campaign with prayers.”

Now, it’s time for the Pike County Salvation Army to fire up the iron kettles for its highly-anticipated winter camp stew fundraiser. And, what better time for a camp stew cooking than when the winter winds blow.

“We like to think that our camp stew is some of the best anywhere,” Kidd said. “It is true camp stew made by Carter Sanders’ famous recipe with round steak, pork lions and boneless, skinless chicken thighs.”

Sanders said beef is most important to camp stew because it is robust and gives the stew just the right texture.

And, the Pike County Salvation Army stands by it, Kidd said. The community must also because it sells out fast.

The Salvation Army’s Winter Camp Stew sale it set for Thursday, February 3 at the Salvation Army Service Center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy from noon until 6 p.m.

The price remains at $10 a quart and orders may be placed by calling 334-808-1069 or stopping by the Salvation Army Service Center to place an order.

“We try to have enough camp stew above the number reserved for those who forgot to order or decided at the last minute,” Kidd said. “But we encourage placing an order.”