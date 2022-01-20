Drawing to be held for new Pre-K class for Troy City Schools

Troy City Schools is accepting pre-registration for entry into a drawing for a new Pre-K class for the 2022-23 school year.

Carrie Southern-Stewart, parent involvement coordinator for Troy City Schools, said the system has existing Pre-K classes, but funding for an additional class is being provided by Alabama Early Childhood Education. She said the class size is limited to 18 students and enrollment is now open for those slots. She said a random drawing will be held on March 11 to determine which students will be accepted for the upcoming school year.

Southern-Stewart said for a child to qualify for the drawing, he or she must be 4-years-old before Sept. 1, 2022, but not yet 5-years old. To participate in the drawing, parents will need to provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate and proof of residence.

Southern-Stewart said pre-registration for the drawing is being administered by Alabama Early Childhood Education. To register one or more children, visit prek.alaceed.alabama.gov/. A valid email address is required for registration.

Southern-Stewart said parents without access to a computer can visit her at the school systems’ central office, 358 Elba Highway, to register for the drawing.

The registration period ends on March 9.

Southern-Stewart said the school system will hold the random drawing at 9 a.m. March 11 at the Troy Elementary School cafeteria. She said children who win a slot in the Pre-K class will need to have all required paperwork to start class in the fall.