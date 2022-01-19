TUWL donates to Pike County Elementary

The Troy United Women’s League presented a check in the amount of $500 to Pike County El-ementary School on Wednesday morning.

PCES Principal Rodney Drish expressed appreciation to the TUWL for the generous donation and for their support of Pike County Elementary School and the community it serves.

Drish said the generosity of the TUWL moves forward the vision that PCES has for the continuation of its campus-wide beautification project.

“Our vision is to ‘Purple the Fence,’” Drish said. “What that means is that we want to cover the fence that surrounds our school with pale purple binding so that it provides privacy and safety throughout the school day and during special activities and events at the school.”

Drish said the donation from the TUWL, not only supports the vision for the campus, it is acknowledgment that the women’s league supports education throughout the county.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd, an advisor to the TUWL, also expressed thanks to the women’s league for its long and continuing support of education throughout the county.

“We all know and understand that today’s students are our future,” Boyd said. “What we do to support our schools today, makes a difference tomorrow.”

Marilyn Harvey, TUWL vice president, and Retha Griffin, league member, thanked Drish and the extended PCES community for their dedication to providing quality education and for the pride that is taken in the physical appearance of the school facilities and the grounds.