Brundidge closes out CDBG projects

The Brundidge City Council held a public hearing prior to its regular meeting on Tuesday night for the purpose of closing out the Community Development Block Grant Project for the city’s water improvement and demolition projects.

The CDBG grant was $350,000 with a $35,000 city match. The grant provided for water main upgrades that included Ramage Circle and Lee Street and the demolition of 15 dilapidated or abandoned structures throughout the city.

“By closing out the CDBG water improvement and demolition projects, the city is now eligible to apply for another CDBG project in the spring,” said Linda Faust, city clerk.

In other business, the council authorized City Manager Willie Wright to purchase two trucks for the water and street departments.

The council discussed the possibility of a farmer’s market within the city limits.

Faust said interest has been expressed by a food vendor who sells door-to-door with items including, but not limited to, fish, vegetables and boiled peanuts.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.