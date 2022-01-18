Rachel Juline Hartzog, age 58, a resident of Brundidge, died Monday, Janurary 17, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2 pm at Haw Hill Assembly of God with the Rev. Shirlie Ellis officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment will follow in Haw Hill Assembly of God Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

She is survived by her husband: Randy L. Hartzog; sons: Johnny Doster, Joseph Pate; siblings: Donnie Baker (Linda), Terry Baker, Casey Looney; step-mother: Hilda Looney; adopted sister: Dee Cherry; and a host of other family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Leo Milton Senn and Betty Baker; aunt: Rachel Ellis; and grandmother: DeMerle Owsley.

She truly loved her children and spending quality time with her family. She found joy in creating arts and crafts, and listening to gospel music.

