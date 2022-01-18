Louise Flowers Wilson

Louise Flowers Wilson, age 93 a former resident of Brundidge, AL, died Sun-day, January 16, 2022 at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, AL. Graveside services for Mrs. Wilson will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2pm at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Averyt Walker officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

Mrs. Wilson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved many things but above all were her God and her family. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her garden and fishing whenever she got the chance. She was a proud and loyal longtime member of St. John Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Wilson (Martha); grandchildren: David Franklin (Krista) and Hannah P. Bradley (Chase); 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Flowers; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Wilson; daughter, Mary Wilson, and brother, James Flowers.

