Calhoun named assistant principal

There’s a first time for everything and Tammy Calhoun is excited and honored to be the first assistant principal at Banks School.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be the first assistant principal for Banks,” Calhoun said. “I love being a part of the wonderful tradition and exceptional education process Banks is known for. I also could not ask for a better principal to learn from than Mrs. Shantell Rouse. I love Banks School; I love Banks and I love having this opportunity to be the first assistant principal at Banks School.”

Calhoun has lived in the Banks Community for more than 20 years. Her husband, his brother and father all went to Banks School.

“So, I am deeply rooted in Banks and vested in the school here,” Calhoun said. “I am proud to be a part of a school that has the support of the parents and the community.”

Calhoun has been with the Pike County Board of Education for 30 years. She was a speech pathologist with the system for 20 years and taught fifth and sixth grades language arts and science for two years. For the last eight years, she taught special education at the middle school.

“The experiences that I have had within the Pike County School System have provided me with a strong foundation for the role of assistant principal,” Calhoun said. “The having the oppor-tunity to work with students in different areas of education –as a speech pathologist, as a teacher of language arts and science and as a special education teacher – all areas have pre-pared me for the role as an assistant principal. I learned something new every day and gained a better understanding of the students and their problems and concerns. What I learned as a teacher prepared me for my role now with students, teachers and in working with parents. I feel like I can make a positive difference and I am dedicated to doing so here at Banks School and in the community that is home to all of us.”