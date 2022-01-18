3rd man charged in shooting

The Troy Police Department has charged a third man in a Dec. 16 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Botts Avenue.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said Dakorrian Keshawn Mosley, 19, of Troy, had been charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder. Mosley is the third person arrested in connection with the robbery. On Dec. 17, the TPD arrested Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll, 20, of Union Springs and Ethan De’Ron Franklin, 20, of Troy on one count each of first-degree robbery and attempted murder. The bond for both men was set at $175,000.

Barr said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Botts Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 16. Officers arrived on scene to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a Montgomery hospital by Life Flight.

Two other men were taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. One of those men was also taken to a Montgomery Hospital by Life Flight. A fourth man was located in the area of Park Street and Second Avenue. He was treated for gunshot wounds by Troy Fire Department medics and then transported to TRMC.

Barr said Carroll and Franklin both received non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the commission of the robbery. Barr said both were treated and released from Troy Regional Medical Center. Barr said both men were immediately taken into custody after being released.

Barr said at the time of arrest, Carroll was out on bond for first-degree robbery in Bullock County and breaking and entering a vehicle in Montgomery County.

Barr said Mosley was taken into custody in Troy without incident and transported to the Troy City Jail for processing and later to the Pike County Jail on $175,000 bond.

Barr said it is believed that all parties involved have been identified at this time and the case is under further investigation.

This case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.