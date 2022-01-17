Pike County BOE approves personnel actions

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night to take care of housekeeping items and consider personnel requests and new hires and transfers.

In new business, the board:

• Approved the request for Stephanie Snyder and Daniel Reeves to travel to and attend the Alabama Leaders in Technology Education Winter Conference in Hoover, February 22-24, 2022. Funding will be from Cyber Security Grant.

• Approve the request for Teresa Webb and three Health Science students to travel to and attend the HOSA Leadership Conference in Montgomery, February 24-25, 2022. Funding will be from CTE Funds.

• Approved the request for Rochelle McKenney and Nikita Patrick-Thomas to travel to and attend the Youth Mental Health First Aid Private Instructor Trainer program in Monroeville January 25 -27, 2021. Funding will be from General Funds.

• Approved the request for Henry Everett and Zack Williams to travel to and at-tend the Alabama Music Educators Association’s Annual Conference in Birmingham January 20-22, 2022. Funding will be from Title IV and local school General Funds.

• Approved the request for Jeremy Knox, Rachel Brooks, George Stringer, Teresa Webb, Elijah Gilbert, Sheri Evans, Calvin Morris, Thomas Powell, Abbey McClure, Aaron Young, Harold Jones, Cindy Reeves, Christian Stanley, Cody Eiland and Gina Maxwell to travel to and attend the ALACTE Summer Conference in Mobile July 19-23, 2022. Funding will be from Perkins.

• Approved the request for Jennifer Hornsby to travel to and attend the AASBO Professional Certificate Program in Tuscaloosa, February 7-11, 2022. Funding will be from General Funds.

• Approved the request for Elijah Gilbert and his advance welders to travel to and attend the Re-source Welding Workshop in Tuscaloosa, February 23-25. The funding source will be PCS, TCS and O’7M funds. Students will only attend one day, February 23.

• Approved the request for Jeremy Knox to travel to and attend the ACTA Spring Director’s Conference in Orange Beach April 19-23. Finding will be from Perkins.

In Personnel action, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Jo Dansby, SPED bookkeeper and secretary, central office, effective June 29, 2022.

• Accepted the resignation of Katie Miller, third grade, Goshen Elementary School. effective December 17, 2021.

• Approved the voluntary transfer Fred Holland, from PCHS, physical education teacher to PCES, physical teacher, effective January 4, 2022.

• Approved the request to employ Austin Shufflebarger, English teacher, Goshen High School, effective January 4, 2022.

• Approved the request to employ Lauren Fuqua, third grade teacher, Goshen Elementary School, effective January 4, 2022.

• Approved maternity leave for Sydney Chamblee, kindergarten teacher at Goshen Elementary School,

• Approved voluntary reduction in hours for Henry Everett, from seven hours to four hours weekly, effective January 10, 2022 through May 27, 2022.

• Approved employment of Mark Hurt, former PCHS standout football player, as head football coach and athletic director, Pike County High School.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.