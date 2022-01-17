Girl Scout cookie sale provides adventures

When it’s Girl Scout cookie time, eight-year-old Cayleigh Howard rolls up her sleeves and be-gins knocking on doors.

“When people taste Girl Scout cookies, their smiles get bigger,” said Cayleigh, who was the top seller for Troy Girl Scout Troop 9815 last year and number seven in the district.

Cayleigh has been in the Girl Scouts for three years, first as a Daisy Scout and now a Brownie.

“I like to sell Girl Scout cookies because they are good and they make people smile,” she said, “We get to keep some of the money from the cookies we sale for our troop to do fun things and I like that, too.”

Cayleigh said Troop 9815 does a lot of fun things including early merit badges and singing songs.

“One thing that was a lot of fun Girl Scout Day at Camp Butter and Egg,” she said. “I liked the zip line at Camp Butter and Egg,” she said. “We got to do the zip line. I wanted to climb the wall but I’ll have to do it the next time.”

The Girl Scouts do a lot of fun things in and around Troy but they also enjoy going on trips.

“We went to the museum in Mobile and that was fun,” Cayleigh said. “We learned about gardening and got to dig in the clay and find crystals. But it was long way to Mobile.”

For the Girl Scouts, going to camp Kiwanis near Wetumpka was a “really good time.”

“We got to go camping without our parents and spend the night,” Cayleigh said. “I slept in a cabin and that was a lot of fun. We roasted marshmallows and sang songs. We made tie-dyed shirts so we could get merit badges. I liked everything about going camping.”

For Cayleigh and the other members of Troop 9815, being in the Girl Scouts is fun and so is selling Girl Scout cookies.

“We sell to our family and friends and we get to sell at our booths and that’s fun, too,” Cayleigh said. “Everything we do in Girl Scouts is fun.”