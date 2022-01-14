Mary Ann Hickman, age 82, a resident of Troy, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Doc Kirby and Rev. John Drisco officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 12 pm until 1 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her son-in-law: Carlton Leroy “Carl” Hussey; brother and sister-in-law: Michael Lee Hattaway (Miriam Paul Hattaway); brothers-in-law: Ellis Ray Carr, Sr., Larry McLeod; special cousin: Kelly Kervin Brookins (Adam); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and acquaintances. She was especially close to one cousin and her husband: Quintilla Houston Kervin and DeLaney Kervin.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ray Regnal Hickman; daughter: Ann Marie Hickman Hussey; parents: Ural Lee Hattaway and Nellie Velma Houston Hattaway; sister: Sara Nell Hattaway Carr; mother and father-in-law: Q.P. Hickman and Sudie Francis Bullard Hickman; sister-in-laws: Janith Hickman Dansby McLeod, Carolyn Marshall Hickman, Glenda Hickman Johnson Horn; brothers-in-law: John Earl Hickman, and Louie Frank Hickman.

Mary Ann was born on March 21, 1939. Through her school age years, she attended Harmony School for 5 years, Troy Elementary School for 1 year, and Troy High School for 6 years- graduating in 1957. She then attended Troy State Teachers College for 5 quarters. She married her husband, Ray R. Hickman, on December 5, 1958. They were married for 37 years before Ray’s death on February 1, 1996. One child, Ann Marie Hickman Hussey was born to this union on November 20, 1959. She went to work at Stanton’s, a division by Oliver Enterprises, Inc. in 1967 and retired in 2004. Mrs. Mary Ann was an attendee of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, and became a member on July 27, 1947. She enjoyed spending Sunday afternoon’s with her daughter, Ann Marie, catching up over lunch, visiting the sick, and creating memories together.

