Heart Walk goal set for $30,000

Plans have been finalized for the 2022 Pike County Heart Walk events and expectations are high that the Pike County community will, as in the past, be supportive of those who have survived heart attack and stroke and generous in their giving in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing over 375,000 Americans a year, said Tracey Davis, co-chair of the Pike County Heart Walk. “That is why we walk.”

The fundraising goal for the 2022 Pike County Heart Walk is $30,000 and current donations indicate that the goal will be met and even surpassed.

This year’s heart walk will be held in memory of Cheryl Dichiara, who was a longtime and contributing member of the Pike County Heart Board and a dedicated supporter of the Heart Walk.

“We want to remember Cheryl and her dedication to the efforts to find a cure for heart disease and the contributions she made,” Davis said. “Cheryl truly had a heart for others.”

Davis said the 2022 Pike County Heart Walk events will begin with the Red Cap Survivors Breakfast at 8 a.m. February 19, at the Family Life Center at Park Memorial United Methodist Church in Troy.

“We will honor the survivors of heart disease and stroke and their caregivers,” Davis said. “We are looking forward to being together in 2022, for this very special event of the Pike County Heart Walk just as we do every year.”

The Pike County Heart Walk is set for 5:30 until 7 p.m. February 24 at the Troy Recreation Center. The Heart Walk is a community-wide event. Everyone is invited and encouraged to participate in this time of fun and fellowship and for honoring the survivors of heart disease and stroke and remembering those who lost their battles.

“Activities at the Heart Walk will include a health fair featuring local physicians, dentists and ophthalmologists and others,” Davis said. “We will have cash door prizes and a silent auction with lots of really great items up for bid. DJ Henry Hendock and Phi, a talented line dancer, will provide entertainment. Everyone is invited and encouraged to make their plans to be a part of finding a cure for heart disease and stroke by participating in the 2022 Pike County Heart Walk activities.