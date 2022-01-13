Polar Bear Plunge set for Jan. 29 at Troy Rec Center pool

The Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity will host the third Annual Polar Bear Plunge at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 29 at the City of Troy Recreation Center Outdoor pool.

Dianna Lee, Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity fundraising chairman, said she joins the excitement of all Habitat supporters in again hosting this fun “and chilly” way to raise money for Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity.

“Last year brought a huge success in participation,” Lee said. “We hosted over 50 plungers from around the community. We had a huge turnout of Troy University students who risked the cold water and joined the fun.”

The Polar Bear Plunge raised over $6,000 for Troy-Pike Habitat for Humanity last year. All proceeds go towards building homes for individuals and families in the Pike County area. All participants will receive a goodie bag that includes a T-shirt, a plush polar bear, and other fun treats.

The entry fee for the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge is $25. Sponsorships are available in the amounts for $100, $300, $500 and $750.

Those who are interested in participating may call 334-807-5113 or email Dianna Lee at dlee@troybankandtrust.com.