Howell guilty of manslaughter

Jeremyah Howell has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 death of Rashad Montez McClaney.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at The Pointe in Troy on Nov. 3, 2018. According to reports published in The Messenger, McClaney had taken Howell’s girlfriend, Destiny Smith, to her home from a bar the night of Nov. 2. McClaney had driven Smith’s car and slept on the floor of her apartment because he didn’t have a way to get home, reports stated.

The morning of Nov. 3, Howell attempted to call Smith and then went to her home and found McClaney in the bedroom with Smith.

Reports stated Howell and McClaney got into a verbal argument and Howell left the home. At a hearing held in July 2019, Troy Police Department detective Terry Miles stated Howell later returned with Tharion Vincient Nye armed with a Draco assault rifle and a Glock pistol.

Miles testified in the hearing a fight ensued between Howell and McClaney and Howell chocked McClaney into unconsciousness. Howell and Nye then left the home, Miles testified.

Smith and her roommate propped McClaney’s head on a pillow and a half hour later called Howell to take McClaney to the hospital.

Miles testified that Howell, Nye and a third man returned and took McClaney to the hospital.

According to court records, Howell was indicted for murder after the 2019 hearing.

On Jan. 7, a jury found Howell guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. According to court records, Howell was remanded to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office with no bond hearing because Howell allegedly committed another felony offense while on release.

Howell’s sentencing hearing has been set for March 31 at the Pike County Courthouse.