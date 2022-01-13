Chamber promotes ‘Shop at Home’

Shop at home!

That’s the byword for many small towns that have to compete with the multiple shopping opportunities available in larger cities.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce encourages Pike Countians to “shop at home” and “shop local.” And for good reason because there are many benefits when residents “shop at home.”

First, local businesses generally recycle money back into the local economy. And, when local residents shop at the small businesses within their community, their tax dollars stay within the local community. For these reasons and others, shopping local helps with the economic development within the town.

As a way of encouraging Pike Countians to shop at home, to shop local, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce is offering a way to shop local for less with Pike County discounts.

Sarah Tedder, chamber assistant, said to text message offers of discounts and coupons from the Pike County Chamber businesses, text DISCOUNT to 888-379-5128 and shop local for less.

Pike County Discounts is a countywide incentive. Any member of the Chamber is allowed to send out discounts to anyone who registers for text message offers. The goal is to create more foot traffic for chamber businesses and provide the Pike County community with discounts to encourage local shopping.