Pike BOE buys land to enhance athletic complex

The Pike County Schools are moving forward with a property purchase that will enhance the athletic complex that is in the plans for expanded athletic opportunities at Pike County High School on South Main Street in Brundidge

The Pike County School System owns 28 acres off South Main Street in Brundidge that were donated by the Brundidge Industrial Development Board and the City of Brundidge.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said plans for the athletic complex in-clude a baseball field, softball field, soccer field and track.

The plans also call for lighted fields, concession stands, restroom facilities and a parking lot.

“We knew when we started with the athletic complex project that we were looking at a real challenge in terms of site preparation,” Bazzell said.

“So, we recently purchased 20 acres just north of the 28 acres that were donated to the school system,” Bazzell said. “That gives us 48 acres off South Main Street across from Pike County High School and helps us meet the challenge of site preparation.”

Bazzell said the original 28 acres purchased by the Pike County School Board were long and narrow.

“The purchase of the additional acres modifies the shape of the property and gives us more space to do the work that we want to do,” he said. “Also, it reduces the amount of site prepa-ration we have to do on the property and that offsets the cost of the additional property.”

Bazzell said he and the school board members are excited about the PCHS athletic complex and what it will mean to the school, its students and to the Brundidge community.

“We are about three months behind where we want to be in the project,” he said. “But we’re excited and ready to get moving on a project that is going to move PCHS forward in athletics.”

Currently, the school system has roofing and window projects underway at several schools.

“We have a visionary board that comes up with plans to improve our schools,” Bazzell said. “What we set our minds on, we find a way to make happen.”