BOGO at the Book Nook

It’s BOGO time at the Troy Public Library’s Book Nook.

And the “nook” has got a real deal for all adults and children who enjoy reading.

Now, through the month of January, all children’s and adults’ fiction books are on sale buy-one and get one free. And what makes the BOGO sale even more inviting is that the books are already priced at an amazing value, said Iris Byrd, Book Nook manager.

“We have a great selection of fiction books and the Book Nook is a great place for browsing,” Byrd said. “There are very few readers who don’t enjoy fiction, children especially. We have large books that young children really enjoy. The books are already very affordably priced and the Buy One Get One opportunity is the ideal time to visit the Book Nook for books to read, books to share and books to give.

Winter season is underway and what better way to spend a cold day or night than with a good book, Byrd said.

“We invite everyone to visit the Book Nook to buy and to browse and to learn more about this corner of the outstanding Troy Public Library,” Byrd said. Many might be surprised at the book selections that we have, including history, religion, arts and crafts, sports, the classics and Westerns. We have a large selection of cookbooks, which are popular with women and out-door cookbooks that are especially popular with men who like to grill.”

The Book Nook has postcard books, National Geographics, puzzles (50 to 500 to 1,000 pieces) and books to test the wits and boggle the mind.

The Book Nook accepts book donations with the exceptions of encyclopedias and Reader’s Digest. Old books are accepted with the understanding that those that are not in condition to be sold will be donated for recycling.

The Book Nook is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.