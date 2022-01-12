Allen faces Republican challengers

Qualifying for the 2022 General Election is underway and the fields are beginning to fill out.

Candidates were officially able to qualify beginning on Jan. 4.

Current Alabama House Rep. Wes Allen will give up his seat to seek the Republican nomination for Alabama’s secretary of state office, but he will have to overcome at least three challengers for the nomination. Christopher Horn, of Huntsville, is the chairman of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club and a former fullback for the University of Michigan. Ed Packard, of Pratville, who worked in the Secretary of State’s Office for 24 years and served as the state’s Election Administrator, will also seek the GOP nomination. He retired from the Secretary of State’s Office in Dec. 2021.

The Alabama Republican Party has only Packard listed as currently qualified for the 2022 election. Candidates have until Jan. 28 to file qualifying paperwork. There is currently no Democratic candidate for Secretary of State.

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore will seek the GOP nomination to replace Allen. Currently, Paramore is unopposed for the seat.

On the state level, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey will face GOP challengers Jim Zeigler, Tim James, Stacy Lee George, Dean Odle and Lynda Blanchard. Democratic Party candidates include Chad Chig Martin, Christopher Countryman and Yolanda Rochell Foster.

Incumbents Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pater are currently unopposed.

Rusty Glover, Andrew Sorrell, Stan Cooke and Brent Woodall are seeking the seat of incumbent State Auditor Jim Zeigler. Zeigler is challenging Ivey in the GOP governor’s primary.

District 31 Sen. Jimmy Holley will retire after the 2021 session. Republicans Rep. Mike Jones and Josh Carnley are seeking Holley’s seat. Jones was elected to the Alabama House in 2010 and serves as the chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee.

In Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District incumbent U.S. Rep. Barry Moore is unchallenged in the GOP primary, but will face Democratic opposition in November. Phyllis Harvey-Hall, Terrell An-derson, Jack Slate and Charles Henderson High School graduate Vimal Patel are all vying for the Democratic nomination.