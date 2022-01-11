William Lafayette (“Billy”) Jackson died January 10, 2022, at the age of 96. He was born April 16, 1925, to Claude and Nellie Jackson of Honoraville in Crenshaw County, Alabama. He was a graduate of Troy State University and a member of the famed Wave Men band. In 1943, at age 18, he joined the Army Air Corps and trained as a pilot. He flew twin-engine aircraft in the American Theater during World War II and flew combat missions in the Korean War. He was qualified in both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, served as an instructor in both aircraft, and was awarded the Master Army Aviator distinction. After Korea, he joined the Alabama National Guard, where he served as commander of an aviation company and battalion, and as Director of the Directorate for Readiness. He retired from the Army after over 40 years of active and reserve duty with the rank of Colonel.

He worked for many years at the U.S. Army Aviation Center at Ft. Rucker, Alabama, as a civilian in charge of quality control for academic training. In that capacity he represented Army Aviation at flight simulation conferences in Germany and elsewhere. He was also selected as Trainer of the Year by the Army Aviation Association of America.

Billy lived in Pike County, Alabama for most of his life, where he farmed and raised cows. He was an accomplished musician, playing multiple instruments and writing songs. For years he played piano for the Brundidge United Methodist Church early service and sang in the choir.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2 pm at Lakeview Cemetery with the Rev. Ed Shirley and Robert Posey officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Farnum Jackson, by his wife Dorothy Brantley Jackson, and his son William L. Jackson, Jr. He is survived by his wife Judy Gibson Jackson, his daughter Jan Jackson Posey (Robert) of Birmingham, and granddaughters Grace Jackson Posey and Lillian Brantley Posey. He is also survived by his brother Vernon Jackson (Linda) and stepson Chad Thrash.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Brundidge United Methodist Church or a charity of your choosing.