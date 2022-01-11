JCA to host reception for “Insequential Hits” artist Nathaniel Allen

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host an artist’s reception honoring Nathaniel Allen from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited to what will be a fun and highly entertaining event.

Nathaniel Allen’s “Insequential Hits” exhibition is already a hit with visitors to the arts center, said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “Most everyone who comes in says, ‘oh, I’ve got to have my picture taken with this!’ The exhibition is that much fun.”

Allen’s exhibition is like walking into a dazzling comic book world.

“Nathaniel has comic-book friends who are going to come dressed as comic book characters,” Campbell said. “The reception will have a circus-like atmosphere, with popcorn and Cracker Jacks and music, just loads of fun.”

Nathaniel Allen grew up in the Mississippi Delta but lived primarily in Michigan. He has created commissioned portraits, mural paintings, book and magazine illustrations, logo designs and has won a variety of awards in juried art exhibitions.

Allen’s “Insequential Hits” actually “hits,” or perhaps “hints,” on much of his previous work in a bold and colorful show of his amazing talent.

“Insequential Hits is colorful and bright and goes back to the old comic books,” Campbell said.

“It’s not graffiti but it has that feel about it; it’s very expressive and the artist is just as expressive and so much fun, so interesting and entertaining.”

Campbell described Allen as an ol’ soul.

“He listens to the oldies and to country stuff; he likes folk art; he’s from Mississippi and Michigan; he relates to all ages; and he’s cool,” she said. “He wants us to throw balloons from the second-floor windows …. And we will.”