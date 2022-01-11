Green appointed at BPD’s new chief

The Brundidge City Council appointed Sam Green as the city’s new Chief of Police.

“I want to thank the City of Brundidge for entrusting me with this important role,” Green said. “I also want to thank everyone who has supported me through the years – the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Police Department, the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles, the Troy Police Department, my parents, Sam and Angeline Green, and my wife, Sharon, and children, Jacobi and Tamiya.”

Green’s career in law enforcement has spanned more than 24 years. Green graduated from Goshen High School and then received a degree in computer and information science from J.P. Tech and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy State University. Green said he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in homeland security from Auburn University at Montgomery and has a few classes left before graduation.

His first job in law enforcement was with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff. He then served as a parole officer for the state before becoming an officer with the Montgomery Police Department.

Green said about four years ago, he returned to Pike County as an officer in the Brundidge Police Department. Green said he worked his way up through the ranks and was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant and investigator in the department before being formally appointed as chief last week.

“As a law enforcement officer, you work with people from all walks of life,” Green said. “You get a chance to help people. What I’ve always tried to do is focus on the human aspect of law enforcement. Part of the job is locking people up and you have to treat them according to how they act. But, there is always a human aspect. You can’t tell people what to do, but you can encourage them in the right direction. You give them encouragement and, hopefully, they will move in the right direction.”

Green said as chief, he wanted to focus on the human aspect of public safety and build stronger relationships with the community.

“What I want to let the community know is that we’re a public safety department,” Green said. “I want the community to know they can trust us. We have to be professional at all times and build great relationships with the community as a whole. When you build those relationships and establish trust, people will feel comfortable coming to you because they know there will be no repercussions. If they see someone selling drugs or someone stealing, they’ll be more likely to come talk to us because they have a strong relationship with us.”