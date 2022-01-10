Troy native selected to ‘Forbes Next 1000’

The financial wellness and workforce training company, BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC, co-founded by Sidney T. Curry, a native of Troy and graduate of Charles Henderson High School, and his wife, Saundra B. Curry, has been named to the Forbes Next 1000 list.

Sidney Curry grew up in Troy where he first learned about entrepreneurship as a youth with a lawn mowing service and paper route. He attended Tuskegee University and is a disabled, military veteran having served in Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

BC Holdings of Tennessee was selected to the Forbes Next 1000 list for the company’s innovative financial education platform and track record with customers including Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama State University, Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Defense.

Forbes Next 1000 list celebrates self-funded entrepreneurs who are redefining what it means to build and run a business today.

BC Holdings of Tennessee was selected to the Forbes Next 1000 for the company’s innovative financial education platform and proven track record with hundreds of customers.

BC Holdings of Tennessee was founded in 2001 by former licensed investment advisor, Saundra B. Curry, and entrepreneur Sidney T. Curry. The couple recognized a gap in the financial planning resources available for average young people compared to the affluent. They realized the road to financial stability and security is education.