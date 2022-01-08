Ventress to run for county coroner

Jennifer Colley Ventress qualified to seek the Republican nomination for Pike County coroner on Friday.

Qualifying for the 2022 election cycle began on Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 28. Ventress completed and filed all paperwork for the office of coroner on Friday.

“My entire career has prepared me for this position,” Ventress said. “I am looking forward to campaigning over the next five months and making my case to the people of Pike County as to why I am the most qualified person to serve as our county’s next coroner.”

Ventress earned her nursing degree from the Troy University School of Nursing and has been a nurse for 37 years and served in nursing administration for more than 30 years. For the past decade, she has served as the Nurse Administrator for the Alabama State Department of Education. Before serving at the state level, Ventress worked in Healthcare Operations Management at Troy Regional Medical Center and in Hospice and Home Health Care Administration. She has served as Pike County’s Deputy Coroner for more than three years.

In addition, Ventress has served on numerous local board, including Health Care Authority Board for the Nursing Home and the East Central Mental Health Board. She is a member of the National Association of School Nurses, the National Association of State School Nurse Consultants and the Alabama Association of School Nurses.

Ventress’s name will appear on the Republican primary ballot during the May 24, 2022 election.