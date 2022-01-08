Mrs. Sara Catherine Dickert Bowden of Brundidge, Alabama, passed away, January 4, 2022, peacefully at her home in the room where she was born on October 29, 1928. Lawrence, her husband of 67 years was by her side.

Sara was the seventh child of Charles Lester and Isie Marsh Dickert. She attended Brundidge schools and upon graduation from high school, she became a student at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, where she graduated in 1951 with her Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education, majoring in social studies and minoring in English and Spanish and developed lifelong commitment to the college. Sara was awarded Huntingdon College’s 2020 Alumni Loyalty Award. She accepted the award in person during 2021 Homecoming Week in Montgomery. Her husband, four children and a granddaughter attended the event with her. Later in her life, Sara enrolled at Troy State University and earned a Master’s Degree In Counseling and Human Behavior Development.

Sara was loved by her family, friends, and former students. She was known for her laughter, jokes, riddles and artistic ability. A teacher for more than 30 years, Sara taught school in Greenville and Ozark Alabama, before spending the majority of her career as a teacher in Brundidge. While teaching at Pike County High school, she became the school’s first guidance counselor. Later she was the guidance counselor and teacher at Pike Liberal Arts School followed by teaching English as a second language at Ft. Rucker, Alabama. Often during the course of her life, Sara would encounter former students. Many times, she would be able to share a story or experience about the student and she always said, in her mind, she could see the student’s name written in her roll book.

In January of 1955, Sara married Lawrence Bowden. The two met in the first grade. Sara was known to say that when she first saw him in his starched, clean white shirt and overalls, she did not know who he was, but she liked what she saw! Together she and her husband reared five children who called their mother, Bubba. Their family attended Brundidge United Methodist Church where at the time of her death, Sara was the longest living member of the church. She served on various committees at her church and taught Sunday School and Children’s Moments until recently when her health prevented her from attending.

Sara was an active member of her community. She served on the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library Board as

a member and an officer. Sara was a founding member of the Brundidge Historical Society and charter member of the We Piddle Around Theater where she played the character of “Mrs. Smart” in Alabama’s Folk life Play, Come Home It’s Suppertime.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and their spouses, her beloved daughter Betsy Dickert Bowden and her precious grandson, Mason McLendon. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; four children, Laura Carpenter (Jim) of Andalusia, AL, Larry Bowden, (Julia) of Durham, NC, Beth Welch (Mike) of Columbus, GA, and Ben Bowden (Angie) of Andalusia, AL. Known as GrandBubba, she is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Seth Barbaree (Mandy), Meredith Spring, Jacob Bowden, Charles Bowden (Laura), AnnaBeth Foley (Mike), Sim Bowden and Catherine Bowden and step-grandchildren, Shannon Carpenter and Shawn Durgin. In addition, Sara was the great grandmother of three, Bowden (Bo) Spring, Rowan Barbaree and Rawlings Barbaree and three step-great grandchildren, Megan Large, Hannah Durgin and Celeste Collins. She is survived as well by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Also survived by a special friend, Mrs. Lily Thomas who provided care, companionship, and friendship for many years. Sara leaves behind her special pets, Callie and Ponyo.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Sara will be held at Brundidge United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM with the Reverends Ed Shirley and Michael Lawler officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at Dillard Funeral Home, Brundidge, Alabama from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM. Pallbearers will be Joey Strother, Johnny Steed, Johnny Garrett, Chip Wallace, Cot Wallace, and Rayvon Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Rex Thrash, Ben Farmer, Donnie Mobley, Wes Allen, Richard Chapman, Stark Laney, Delaney Kervin, and the members of the Brundidge United Methodist Church Challenge Sunday School Class. The family wishes to acknowledge, with gratitude, the caregivers who made it possible for Sara to remain at home during her last days-Encompass Hospice, Vicky Lee, Carol Lee, and Diane Carden.

Flowers are welcomed and memorials to honor Sara may be made to Brundidge United Methodist Church, 140 North Main Street, Brundidge, AL, 36010, Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, 164 South Main Street, Brundidge, AL 36010, or Huntingdon College, 1500 East Fairview Av, Montgomery, AL 36106. Dillard Funeral Home directing. Due to the ongoing issues with COVID protocols for the visitation and service will be in place.