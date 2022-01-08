Karen Elizabeth Lee Watson, age 57, died at her home in Rosemary Beach, Florida on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She graduated from Eufaula High School in 1982 and from Troy State University of Nursing in 1998. Karen was a surgical nurse for NW Florida Surgical Center in Panama City, FL.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Bobbie Lee of Troy, AL, and sister-in-law: Judy Lee of Eufaula.

She is survived by her husband: Joe L. Watson, Jr.; three sons: Nic Bavaro of Troy, Tres Watson and Houston Watson of Rosemary Beach; two grandsons: Watlee and Wescott Bavaro of Troy; sister: Joyce Pomeroy (Carson) of Eufaula; three brothers: Marshall Lee of Pelham, Russell Lee and, Jeff Lee (Sandy) of Eufaula; nieces: Lee Jennings of Moody, Allie Hayes (Eli) of Eufaula; nephews: Bryan Lee of Panama City, Tanner Lee of Pelham; great niece: Julia Hayes; great nephews: Jake Jennings, Cashton Clark, and Teller Hayes.

Karen loved the Lord, her family, her friends, her favorite spot on the beach, and to travel.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, Alabama at 3 pm with visitation being held from 1:30 pm until 3 pm.

