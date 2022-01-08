Hugh Don Foshee

Hugh Don Foshee, age 77, a resident of Troy, AL and a native of Pisgah, AL. Mr. Foshee fell asleep in the Lord, Friday, December 31, 2021, at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. Funeral Services for Mr. Foshee were held Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Troy with Rev. Rick Holbert officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service from 10-11am at the church. A celebration of life service was held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2pm at Beulah Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Flat Rock, AL with Rick Davis and Pastor John Cuthill as speakers. With a visitation being held one hour prior to the service from 1-2pm. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Hugh was a loving husband and father. He adored his grandsons and kept tabs on their accomplishments with great joy! Hugh graduated from Pisgah High School in Pisgah, AL where he excelled in basketball. He continued his basketball career at the collegiate level at Sneed College turning down a scholarship to the University of Georgia to marry his high school sweetheart, Janet Kay Austin. They recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. He served in the Army National Guard and earned his promotions quickly per his leadership skills. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and later earned his MBA from Troy University. He was a CFO for four companies in the Tri-State area serving also as their general contractor. For 30 years, Hugh donated his time to congregations by using his Contractor’s License to build churches in North and South Alabama without charge. He also built many homes for friends and family asking for nothing in return. Hugh was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Troy, AL and served as a deacon or elder for more than 50 years. Hugh was a servant to many in his endeavor to be Christlike by telling others of his faith without hesitation or fear.

Mr. Foshee is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Austin Foshee; children: Michele Foshee Mulder (Troy), Hugh Jason Foshee (Jennifer); grandchildren: Micah Austin Brackett (Jana McEwen), Chadston Troy Mulder, Hugh Jeremy Mathison Foshee; siblings: Linda Foshee Miller (Jerry), Bobby Dale Foshee (Patsy); sister-in-law, Rhonda Austin Gilbert

He was preceded in death by his parents: Chad Andrew and Clara Gant Foshee; siblings: Janice Smart and Billy Foshee.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Troy, or Beulah Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Flat Rock.

