Helen Mabel Andress Livingston, age 84, of Troy, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Jason McLeod officiating.

Aunt Helen, as most affectionately knew her, was no newcomer to these parts. She was homegrown on a rural route between Banks nd Brundidge, the second youngest of a very large Andress brood. Aunt

Helen came up tough, warding-off rough and tumble siblings that each provided invaluable experiences that were key to paving a defined way for her success. Survivor was her middle name and she spelled it with all capital letters. She excelled through the Banks School program, was an honored graduate from

Pike County High School, and a stellar alumnus from the St. Margaret’s School of Nursing in Montgomery. She locked hearts with Roy Livingston, a career Army man, and together they toured the United States working his various stationed assignments and her logging countless shifts as a nurse.

Upon Roy’s well-deserved retirement and discharge from service, they returned to their roots in Pike County and built a home on the Livingston family farm. Their home, nestled in a convenient thoroughfare, was dubbed Livingston’s crossroads and still stands as a familiar landmark to many rural wanderers. She secured a nursing position alongside Dr. Jim Colley where she rendered tender care and offered incomparable support for many years until her own retirement.

Her gift for nurturing carried through to her pastimes. Aunt Helen grew and tended an exceptional display of flower beds and gardens aimed to lure impressive charms of hummingbirds; she accommodated innumerable neighborhood hounds with fresh food and water supplies and shady resting spots (guests she’d much rather have over any lunch crowd); and she served family and friends as a reliable resource for unfiltered opinions and real-life truths.

To reminisce Aunt Helen conjures a heap of belly laughs and a sincere appreciation for her authenticity.

She drank her coffee the Russian way, was no Betty Crocker, could shatter a sugar coating with choice words, and always left you right in your place. Strong women like Aunt Helen are treasures to know and impossible to forget.

Mrs. Livingston was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Roy Livingston; parents, Will and Florence Andress; and all 10 of her siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Livingston was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Roy Livingston; parents, Will and Florence Andress; and all 10 of her siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.