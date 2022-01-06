Obituaries, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Evans Bryan

Williamson

Evans Bryan Williamson, age 86 a resident of Troy, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Williamson was held Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2pm at Dillard Funeral Home of Troy with Rev. Buddy Hood and Greg Sanders officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2pm at the funeral home. Burial followed the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba.

Evans was a man of many talents such as gardening and woodworking. He loved to travel but above all else, he was known for his big heart and his capacity for love. Above all he loved and cherished his family dearly especially his great-grandchildren. He was married to the love of his life for 66 years and they shared a family of 5. For 44 years Mr. Williamson worked at South Alabama Electric where he adopted the name “Willie” from some of his fondest coworkers and crew. Evans was an avid sports fan and loved baseball, he spent many days of his childhood and teenage years playing the game. Even more so than baseball he was a devoted and steadfast Alabama football fan. Every Saturday the Tide were playing you knew what was on the TV and what was playing through his headset. Mr. Williamson also served his country proudly for 10 years as a member of the National Guard, joining in 1954. Evans was a devout christian and a faithful member of Fleetwood Baptist Church. He always took the time to read his bible daily and read it from Genesis to Revelations numerous times.

Evans was an example of what every man should be. A person who loved his friends and family fiercely. A man who always made sure that his family was taken care of and did whatever was necessary to assure that. A God fearing and loving man who kept many in his prayers. He lead by example not simply by words. To know Evans was to love him. He made an impression on each person that was blessed to know him. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Mr. Williamson is survived by his wife, Sybil Williamson; children: Dusty Williamson, Russell Williamson and Becky Oliva (Nick); five grandchildren: Whitney Merritt, Ryan Williamson, Kelsey Williamson, Ryley Williamson and Hannah Edwards; 4 great grandchildren; Sister, Sandra Floyd (Danny); along with numerous nieces, nephews cousins and other family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Shelby Williamson (Pansy); mother, Anna Pearl Skipper (James); sister, Mary Emma Oglesby (Oren); brother, Elkin Williamson (Shirley)

Evelyn K. Danner

Evelyn K. Danner, age 93, a resident of the Elamville Community died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Troy Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 11:00 am from the Elam Baptist Church in Elamville with the Reverend Joe Underwood and the Reverend Kenneth Earles officiating. Interment was to follow in the Elam Baptist Church Cemetery in Elamville with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

Visitation was held Tuesday, December 26, 2021, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Elam Baptist Church in Elamville.

Mrs. Danner is survived by her daughter Carol Barr (Arlie), grandchildren, Denise Adams (David), Keith Barr (Dawn), great-grandchildren, Logan Barr, Abbie Barron, Lauren Barr, Emma Barr, Blake Barron, Kasey Churchwell, Kayli Adams, Drew Pridgen, Will Pridgen, and Kaylea Pridgen, and great-great-grandchildren Weston Weeks and Wyatt Churchwell, sister Faye Carroll, and sister-in-law, Lena Kate Harden (John), and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years James Coy Danner, daughter, Carolyn Danner, grandson, David Tildon Barr, parents, Mr. and Mrs. Randle Ketchum, brothers and sisters, Lester Ketchum (Estelle), Harold Ketchum (Marietta), Merle Willis (Arthur), Frances Graham (Jimmy), Jewel Dean Graham (William), Mary Waters (Rochford) and Bobby Carroll, brothers-in-law, Homer Danner (Allie), P.L. Danner, Jr (Nyral), Elmer Danner (Dorothy), sisters-in-law, Ruth Brock (Lloyd), Lorene Garrett (Robert), Ruby Sutton (Hubert), Bernice Key (Rochell).

“HONEY” (Evelyn) was the 6th of 8 children born in rural Barbour County, Alabama to her parents who were sharecroppers. She grew up in Barbour and Pike Counties and completed the 8th grade. When she was 15 years old she met Coy at a church singing and supposedly she “accidentally” touched his hand on the church pew and the courtship was on!

During the time that Coy was in the Navy during World War II, she moved to Columbus, Georgia and lived with a sister and worked at the 5 & 10 cent Store saving money for his arrival home. They were married in February, 1945 when he returned home and began their life together in Elamville, Alabama where they resided for the most of 76 years. Although she suffered from severe vertigo she worked in the glove factory in Brundidge, Alabama and later at Phillips Van Husen Corporation in Clio and Ozark, Alabama until she retired with 29 years of service. She was a garment inspector and a remarkable hand seamstress who helped Mrs. Bernice Key of Clio with making many garments for local citizens.

HONEY was a dedicated Christian who attended Elam Baptist Church in Elamville, Alabama where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, WMU and also served as the church custodian until her health declined.

HONEY was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother. Additionally, she was an excellent cook who was well known for her “homemade” biscuits and delicious pecan pies. She inspired all of her family with her wit, and “Honeyisms” challenging us to be the best that we could be and to remind us of who we were.

We are thankful for the many caregivers who provided care for her and Coy during the last 5 years as they struggled with their declining health.

She is now pain free and is walking the streets of gold with open eyes and ears. We will miss her dearly treasuring the great memories of many good times together!

Pallbearers will be Keith Barr, Logan Barr, David Adams, Blake Barron, James Ray Ketchum, Danny Graham and Peewee Sutton.

In-lieu-of flowers memorials may be made to the Elam Cemetery Fund in Elamville.

Trina Jeter Hale

( June 07, 1966 – January 01, 2022 )

Trina Jeter Hale, age 55, a resident of Goshen, AL died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home. The family held a private graveside service.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years Jeff Hale; daughters, Kayla Houlton (Trey), Kristin Ward (Chris); 5 grandchildren, Noah Houlton, Reese Ward, Hudson Ward, Emma Grace Ward, and Baby Houlton; sister, Jennifer Smith (Billy) mother, Carola Jeter; nephew, Todd Smith, and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wallis Jeter.

Her grandchildren were her life, she attended every activity that they were involved in. She loved he Lord and wanted everyone to know him.

Pallbearers will be Todd Smith, Christopher Hale, Jesse Hale, Corey Hale, Chris Grant, and Lance Kirkland.

William Ronnie Head

William Ronnie Head, age 78, a resident of Troy, AL died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 4:00 pm in Green Hills Memorial Park with Tony May officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

Mr. Head is survived by his wife of 56 years Emily Newman Head; children, Mandy Head Young (Richie), Mark Head (Kim); grandchildren, Justin R. Young (Alyssa), Will M. Young, Kristine Head, Eli Head; siblings, Richard Head (Diane), Judy H. Baxter, Randy Head, Jan Head, Curtis Carter (Delma), Hope Duke; stepmother, Grace Head, brother-in-law, David Newman (Janice); special cousins, Ben and Pauline Sanders and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family.

He was preceded in death by 2 children, William Michael Head and an infant son; mother and father, Elma Phillips and Gerotha Head.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Richie Young, Justin Young, Will Young, Ben Sanders, Curtis Carter, and Donnie Kimbrough.

He worked in Pike County for over 40 years in the automotive field. His favorite hobbies were restoring 1957 Chevrolets and watching Alabama football. He had a mischievous wit that was well known to his family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Pike County Humane Society with checks payable to HSPC or Humane Society of Pike County P.O. Box 296 Troy, AL 36081.

