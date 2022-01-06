COVID cases rise in Pike County

The Omicron variant is causing the largest surge in the coronavirus in Pike County since the pandemic began.

Troy Regional Medical Center CEO Rick Smith said the surge was nothing like employees at the hospital had seen before.

“It’s the largest surge and the highest positivity rate we’ve seen since the pandemic began,” Smith said. “We’re doing more than 100 tests a day and we’re seeing a 35-45 percent positivity rate.

“But, the good news is that even though Omicron appears to be more infectious and contagious, it’s not as lethal. So, we’re not seeing a huge spike in admissions. But, this is nothing like last year.”

Smith said the hospital is not collecting data on whether or not people testing positive have been vaccinated or have had booster shots. But, he said breakthrough infections appear to happen more frequently in people who had the vaccination six months or more ago and in people who haven’t taken a booster shot.

Smith said TRMC continues to offer virus clinics at the hospital every Friday from 1-4 p.m. He said first and second shots as well as boosters for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are available at TRMC.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 143 cases of COVID have been reported in Pike County just six days into the New Year. That brought the total number of reported COVID cases in Pike County to 5,729 — there were 2,109 cases reported in 2020 and 3,477 cases reported in 2021.

According to ADPH historical data, Pike County has had three major spikes in coronavirus activity since the pandemic began. The first spike peaked on Jan. 4, 2021, with 89 cases reported. The second spike peaked on Aug. 16, 2021, with 75 reported cases.

The most recent high peak was on Dec. 28, 2021, with 68 cases reported.