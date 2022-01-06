County Teachers of the Year

Five faculty members in the Pike County School System have been named “2021-2022 Teachers of the Year.

The recipients of the honor are: Dr. Kim Head, Banks School; Kimberly Middlebrooks, Goshen Elementary; Kristen Kelly, Goshen High School; Rebecca Brooks, Pike County Elementary School; and Sherri Evans, Pike County High School.

Rebecca Brooks, PCES, was named the overall Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Kristen Kelley (GHS) was named the overall Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Donnella Carter, Pike County Schools deputy superintendent, said the teachers are all “most deserving” of the honor.

“Pike County Schools salute our Teachers of the Year,” Carter said. “High expectations for students and staff, along with superior teaching, are essential to Pike County’s instructional framework and the teachers selected embody our philosophy.”

For Brooks, the PCES Teacher of the Year and system’s Teacher of the Year recognitions were both gratifying and humbling.

Brooks has a master’s degree in education from Troy University and is in her eighth year in education, all of it has been in second grade at PCES.

Middlebrooks is the STEM facilitator at GES and is in her sixth year in education and her second at Goshen. She had taught science and math for several years but has found her passion for STEM education. She shares that passion with her students as their STEM facilitator.

Head’s first job in education was as an aide at Charles Henderson High School, followed by a fifth-grade teaching position in Georgia. She has worked as a school librarian at Zion Chapel School and at GHS. Following a classroom position at PCES, returned to the library at GHS and then Banks where she turned reading into a priority for students, teachers and parents.

Kelley graduated from Huntingdon College with a Bachelor’s degree in English Language Arts and currently works at Goshen High School. She has spent the last decade engaging students in the world around them, helping them to build efficient skill sets to thrive in today’s ever-changing society. Kelly’s passion for teaching in evident in all that she does.

Evans holds a Bachelor’s in Science for Career and Technical Education from Athens University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from University of West Alabama. She has taught for eight years in Alabama public schools. She is the Business and Finance Academy teacher and Future Business Leaders of America Sponsor at Pike County High School.