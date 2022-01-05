Troy women’s basketball prepped for first leg of Texas two-step

The Troy Women’s Basketball squad will trek to San Marcos, Texas to square off against Texas State in the first leg of their Texas two-step Thursday at Strahan Arena.

Troy (10-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) looks to extend its six-game win streak against the Bobcats (6-8, 1-1 Sun Belt). The showdown will tipoff at 7 p.m.

Game Details

Location: San Marcos, Texas

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Troy Sports Radio Network

Live Stats: Troystats.com

Series Details

Overall: 7-5 // Streak: W3 // at Texas State: 3-3

Storylines

The Trojans are currently riding a six-game win streak into their first road conference series. It marks the eighth consecutive season Troy has strung together at least a six-game win streak.

Amber Leggett leads the Trojans averaging 14.6 points, good for fourth in the Sun Belt conference.

Felmas Koranga leads the Sun Belt averaging 9.7 rebounds per contest.

With her 27 triples made, senior Tiyah Johnson leads the Sun Belt conference by five made threes.

In Troy’s win over Coastal Carolina, the Trojans had just eight available players, six of which finished the game in double figures.

The Trojans have one 16 of their last 17 Sun Belt Conference games and nine in a row dating back to last season (not including tournament matchups). Appalachian State and Georgia Southern were the only two teams to defeat the Trojans.

Last season, the Trojans were only outrebounded or tied in rebounds four times through all 25 games. This season, Troy is 3-5 when being outrebounded.

The Trojans are just 3 games away from closing in on 300 consecutive games with a made three pointer.

Troy is known for playing fast and playing everyone. Of Troy’s 14-man roster, 13 of them have seen playing time. (Jelissa Reese is the only Trojan who hasn’t; she has not dressed due to injury thus far).