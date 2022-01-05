Troy sets holiday garbage schedule

The City of Troy will be closed for the celebration of Robert E. Lee’s and Marin Luther King Jr.’s birthdays on Monday, Jan. 17.

There will be no cans, grass clippings, limbs, recycling or leaves picked up on Monday, Jan. 17. Monday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

January is also the Special Clean-Up Month for Council District 1. During January, the Environmental Services Department will pick up furniture, appliances, junk autos, etc. in District 1. Residents of District 1 will no be charge the standard special pick-up fee for oversized loads.

Residents that want to take advantage of this service should put their items out on their normal pick-up day or by contacting Environmental Services at 334-566-0177 to schedule a special pick-up.

In order to effectively schedule personnel and equipment, residents, churches and civic groups are encouraged to plan neighborhood clean-ups within Council District 1.