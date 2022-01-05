Pike County Schools announce Teachers of the Year

Pike County Schools has announced the following faculty members as “2021 – 2022 Teachers of Year.”

Dr. Kim Head, Banks School; Kimberly Middlebrooks, Goshen Elementary; Kristen Kelly, Goshen High School; Rebecca Brooks, Pike County Elementary School; and Sherri Evans, Pike County High School.

Rebecca Brooks, PCES was named the overall Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Kristen Kelley (GHS) was named the overall Secondary Teacher of the Year. The awards were presented January 5, during a live-stream ceremony for all faculty and staff.

Dr. Donnella Carter, Pike County Schools deputy superintendent, said Pike County Schools salute the Teachers of the Year.

“They are most deserving of this honor,” Carter said. “High expectations for students and staff along with superior teaching are essential to Pike County’s instructional framework and the teachers selected embody our philosophy. In recent years, Pike County Schools has been fortunate enough to have three teachers advance to the Sweet Sixteen and/or Elite Eight for Teacher of the Year at the state level which is evidence of our tradition of excellence in education. We congratulate our 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year.”