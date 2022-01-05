Green appointed as BPD’s new chief

At the Tuesday night meeting of the Brundidge City Council, the mayor and council appointed interim city police chief Sam Green the chief of the Brundidge Police Department.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Green will be an asset to the Brundidge area.

“Sam Green is energetic and he is dedicated to the community and to enforcing the law, Boyd said. “We can count on Chief Green to do whatever has to be done to serve and protect our community and its citizens.”

Boyd said she is confident that the council and the city’s citizens will give Green their full support.

“The whole community is excited and will put their arms around Chief Green and give him the support he needs to do the job,” the mayor said.

Brundidge City Clerk Linda Faust said, at the first meeting in January of each year, the city is required to provide a written report detailing expenditures made from the Rebuild Alabama fund during the previous year to be entered in the previous fiscal year’s Transportation Plan.

“The City of Brundidge will begin receiving these funds,” Faust said. “The city has received $22,141,11 (FY2021). However, no funds have been spent at this time.”

In other council business, the considered and approved the alcohol license application for Dimpalbahen Patel at Brundidge Marathon on Highway 231.

Mayor Boyd presented a proclamation to the council declaring the month of January 2022 Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the city.

Boyd said Human Trafficking Awareness Month was established in January 2011 in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day to proclaim the equality and freedom of all people, to advocate for legislation, to educate leaders and to encourage public awareness to the various forms of human trafficking.

Because there has been incident of human trafficking within the city of Brundidge in recent months, Boyd said it is extremely important to bring awareness to this problem and to educate the community.

“We must work to ensure that all residents are aware of this problem, how to spot it and how to report it,” Boyd said. “We ask all residents to join us in raising the visibility of this crime whose victims are all too often invisible.”

The Brundidge City Council meets a 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.