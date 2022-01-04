Shehane retires from TB&T

Troy & Bank Trust hosted a retirement luncheon for Dixie Shehane, Brundidge branch manager, senior vice president and commercial loan officer, on Thursday at the Brundidge branch at 425 S.A. Graham Blvd.

Shehane joined Troy Bank & Trust in 2004 and has been an important member of the Troy- based bank for 17 years.

Jeff Kervin, TB&T president and CEO, said Shehane has been a vital part of TB&T for 17 years.

“Dixie has been an anchor at our Brundidge location,” Kervin said. “She was instrumental in getting the bank started there and in growing it. Dixie has been a loyal and contributing employee with Troy Bank & Trust over the years as well as in the community. She will be greatly missed and we wish her all the best.”

Shehane has 41 years in banking. She began her career with Brundidge Banking Company in 1980.

Shehane said her banking career began, perhaps, by chance.

“I was going through the drive-thru at Brundidge Banking Company and a bank official asked if I had ever thought about banking,” Shehane said. “She encouraged me to apply for a job. I applied and got the job. I was hired to work the drive through making $2.83 an hour.”

In time, Shehane was moved to bookkeeping, to processing, to counter check processing, to operations manager and then appointed to the board of directors for Brundidge Banking Company.

Colonial Bank acquired Brundidg Banking Company through a merger in the early ’90s where she later became city president for Colonial in Troy Then in 2004, Shehane went to work with Troy Bank & Trust to work at the branch in Brundidge.

Banking has been a good career for Shehane.

“Banking is the only career I have known,” Shehane said. “I’ve worked all my life and I enjoy working. Banking has been a rewarding career. I’ve enjoyed working with people and being able to help them realize their hopes and dreams. Banking has given me many opportunities to work with the public and to be of assistance to many people and in many different ways. It is my hope that those I have had the opportunity to work with know and understand that I always had their best interests in mind and was dedicated to providing the services they needed.”

Shehane said having the opportunities to successfully assist others with their banking needs has brought her great satisfaction and the many friends she has made along the way have brought her great joy.

“I greatly appreciation the banking opportunities that I have had and I treasure the 17 years spent at Troy Bank & Trust,” she said. “It is not easy to close the doors on those years of opportunities and service and the many people that have been a part of my life. But, I am also thankful for the time I have now to explore other opportunities and find joy in things that may come my way,”

Shehane said she looks forward to spending more time with her family and with friends. She will continue to be involved with the Brundidge Rotary Club which does so much good in the community with the worldwide organization that positively impacts the world.

“I will also continue to work with the Brundidge Business Association,” she said. “I have enjoyed being a part of the events at the We Piddle Around Theater and look forward to any opportunities there. And, of course, I will consider any opportunities that might be available to me. I’m retiring but I’ll keep busy but not too busy to remember my years and my friends at Troy Bank & Trust. You are forever in my heart.”