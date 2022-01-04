Dr. Alice Hayes celebrates 90 years

Those who live to be 90 years old, consider themselves very blessed.

Those who are fortunate to have a parent who celebrates 90 years are, perhaps, even greater blessed.

On January 7, 2022, Dr. Alice K. Hayes will celebrate 90 years. She is blessed and so are her children.

Tamara Stephens said her mom was has graced her family for 90 years and they look forward to sharing more years with her and enjoying her stories, her wit and her good company.

Dr. Hayes, or Alice, grew up in Troy, attended the local schools and was married to Dr. Joseph Benjamin Hayes for more than 55 years.

She taught first grade through the master’s level in college and was instrumental in the development of progressive programs in both math and reading and was the first teacher of those identified as “gifted” students in Troy. Hayes believed all her students were gifted and sought to help each of them discover those gifts.

She was involved in the community both in her youth and later as an adult, primarily with the Troy Public Library, Troy Humane Society and Pike County Republican Women.

Stephens said her mom is an avid reader and is often on the wait list for upcoming releases of the latest novels of her favorite authors. She is a Master Gardener, a family historian and a wonderful neighbor to those in Palos Verdes although she believes she is the lucky one.

Dr. Hayes loves to bake and share her well-known “delicious” pecan pies. She especially enjoys watching the children and neighbors as they are out and about on their golf-carts or just walking for exercise.

“Nothing pleases her more than when they stop for a chat as she sits out front with a book in her lap. Even the neighborhood dogs, along with all the deer, know they are welcome at her house,” Stephens said.

The community Troy community is invited to join Dr. Hayes’ family in wishing her a very Happy Birthday on Friday and for being the lovely lady that she is.