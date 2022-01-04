BPD arrests minor for Subway robbery

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said a minor has been arrested in connection with last week’s robbery of the Brundidge Subway.

Green said a man entered Subway in Brundidge around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded all the cash, “or I’ll shoot.”

Green said the employee turned over about $700 in currency to the intruder, who left the building and ran.

Green said the suspect appeared to be a young man wearing a black hooded T-shirt and his face was covered with a mask. Green said the incident was recorded on video.

“We’ve been working this hard since last Monday,” Green said. “We were able to determine a minor was involved and we were able to bring charges against him and wrap this up Monday (Jan. 3). The minor has been charged as an adult in this case.”

Green said he wanted to thank the people in the community for help and information during the investigation. He also said he wanted to thank Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd for allowing the department to work overtime on the case. He also wanted to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance during the investigation.