Troy woman killed in New Year’s Day accident

A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, claimed the lives of a Troy woman and Columbia man.

The crash occurred when the 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Lisa R. Hoffman, 57, of Troy, was traveling north in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the 2012 Honda CR-V driven by Arnold D. Forrester, 55, of Columbia.

Hoffman and Forrester were both pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 231 near the 97 mile marker, approximately 17 miles south of the Montgomery city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.