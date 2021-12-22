Upsilon Mu Nu chapter aids families during holidays

The Upsilon Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity sponsored three families during the holiday season as a community service project.

Dan Green said the fraternity performs service projects throughout the year and solicited the names for families from local organizations. Green said three families were selected and received $300 for a shopping spree at Walmart. Green said the fraternity took the families to Walmart on Dec. 18.

“We realize there are people who are still having a difficult time and we wanted these families to know there are people and organizations that are willing to assist them, especially during the Christmas season,” Green said. “Also during this Christmas season, some members of the fraternity will be assisting the First Missionary Baptist Church in their monthly food distribution. We think this is an outstanding project sponsored by the church and we are blessed to be able to assist them.

“In the coming year, we hope to become more involved in community service by mentoring, assisting the elderly, providing services for groups and individuals and sponsoring activities that are fun, rewarding and educational. We look forward to working with other organizations in Pike County because we realize that we can accomplish more when we all work together. Our goal is to be a positive, motivating force in the lives of people we come in contact with.

Those assisting the families on Dec. 18 were Jamaal Smith, Kenneth Felton, Cornelius Felton, Torry Mack, Christopher Anthony, Eujon Anderson, James Arrington, Dan Green, Jr., and Rufus Nettles, III.