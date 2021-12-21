Alabama Historical Commission recognizes historic districts in Brundidge

Specified areas of the City of Brundidge have been designated by the Alabama Historical Commission as historic districts.

“The historic district designation was an anticipated honor for the City of Brundidge and the Brundidge Historical Society,” said BHS member Lynn Sutton, who along with Kathy Sauer completed the project that was started in 2001 by David Schnieder.

Willie Wright, Brundidge city manager, and Linda Faust, city clerk, have received the Alabama Historical Commission’s final report that included the areas that have been as designated historic districts. The areas are: North Main, South Main, Henderson Street, Rail Road Avenue, College Street, Nassau Street, 1st Ave., S.A. Graham Boulevard, East Troy Street, Pine Street, Boyd Street, Church Street, Oak Street, Reynolds Street, Ramage Circle, Lee Street, Fleming Street and Ramage Street have all been voted on and included by the Alabama Historical Commission as the designated historic district.

Sutton and Sauer completed historical surveys of 212 individual homes and businesses inside the Brundidge City limits that were considered eligible for the historic district designation and submitted their findings to the Alabama Historical Commission.

“The belief of the BHS membership was that the downtown area of Brundidge met the criteria for listing as a historic district, as well as several residential areas,” Sutton said. “For these areas to be on the Alabama Historical Commission’s listing of ‘historic districts,’ would be beneficial to the city as well as the property owners and would also be encouragement for other homeowners to seek listing in the future.”

Sutton said to be eligible for listing by the Alabama Historical Commission as a historic district, an area or neighborhood is required to have a concentration of buildings and associated landscapes and streetscapes that features a high degree of historic character and integrity and represent an important aspect of the area’s history.

“The historic designation brings much appreciation and honor for our city,” Sutton said. “Both businesses and homes that are in the designated areas all have the privilege of certain tax incentives as well as the privilege to purchase a permanent sign designating their home or business as a contributing factor to the historic designation.”

The history in Brundidge is rich and plentiful for those interested in history and times of old, she said.

“Everywhere you look there is something with meaning within the city,” Sutton added. “With the Historic District designation, the rich history within the city is acknowledged. The designation comes at the right time during the Pike County celebration of its 200th birthday.”